



Coco

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Coco is a very affectionate girl who just needs a little time to get to know new people and situations. She is an active dog who needs lots of exercise and mental stimulation to keep her mind and body engaged. Coco has made wonderful progress during her time at Animal Friends and is growing more comfortable with new people each day.

To those who know her best, Coco is a sweet and cuddly girl who is eager to please and loves to be near her human friends. If you think you can give her the life she deserves, stop by Animal Friends or visit ThinkingOutsideTheCage.org/Dogs to learn more.

To find out more about how to adopt Coco, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Crimson & Coco Pof

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Crimson is approximately 4.5-months-old as of 12/10/18. He is very, very active, loves to run around and play. He loves to play with toys or other cats, but enjoys just running around. He loves to sleep curled up on your chest and loves to be snuggled tight. He was raised in a loving foster home with her siblings – Jett, Harper and Kiki.

To find out more about how to adopt Crimson, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Coco was used to going everywhere with his owner. Loves car rides. Slept in bed with him. Was not used to being left alone. Vocal. Protective when he gets attached. 6-years-old.

To find out more about how to adopt Coco Pof, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

