



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The identity of a person who died in a house fire in Homewood in October was released on Saturday morning.

Cynthia Hall, 52, died of thermal burn injuries to her head and body of a fire that started at a two-story home in the 1400 block of North Homewood Avenue.

Crews found Hall near a first-floor stairwell.

“We try to protect the body as much as possible, we still have a job to put out the fire, too. It’s a delicate situation to protect the body and to try to extinguish the fire,” Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Acting Deputy Chief Doug Praskovich said.

Officials with the Public Safety Department say investigators believe the blaze may have started on the first floor and then spread to the second floor and attic.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said in a press release: “Any time you have a tragedy like this, it’s always disturbing. It was a very stubborn fire. The fire was up in the attic and it took a lot of work for the firefighters to extinguish it. Between the firefighters and police and medics, it was another good job. But it’s unfortunate there was a loss of life.”