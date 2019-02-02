



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a gorgeous, warmer, sunny Saturday, we will see clouds return overnight.

Light winds and the melting snow could lead to patchy dense fog in areas Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Those clouds will clear out Sunday afternoon, leading to a nice rest of Sunday with temperatures warming to near 50.

The warm-up continues Monday with highs in the lower to mid 50s before showers arrive later Monday night. Enjoy your weekend! — Kristin Emery

