  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PM8th Annual NFL Honors
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kristin Emery, Local TV, weather


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a gorgeous, warmer, sunny Saturday, we will see clouds return overnight.

Light winds and the melting snow could lead to patchy dense fog in areas Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Those clouds will clear out Sunday afternoon, leading to a nice rest of Sunday with temperatures warming to near 50.

The warm-up continues Monday with highs in the lower to mid 50s before showers arrive later Monday night. Enjoy your weekend! — Kristin Emery

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s