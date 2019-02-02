  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Beaver County, Fatal Crash, Local TV, Rochester


ROCHESTER (KDKA) — Two people were killed in a car crash in Beaver County on Saturday.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. near Rochester Riverfront Park in the borough of Rochester.

According to emergency dispatchers, a vehicle was on train tracks in the area and went down a hillside into Flag Park near Water Street.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Two people were in the vehicle.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed the coroner was called to the scene.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports both were killed.

