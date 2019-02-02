



ROSCOE, Pa. (KDKA) — The Diocese of Pittsburgh says four church buildings in southeast Washington County will close in March.

The buildings being closed are Saint Joseph in Roscoe, Saint Michael the Archangel in Fredericktown, Saint Thomas Aquinas in California, and Saints Mary & Ann in Marianna.

All four buildings are part of Saint Katharine Drexel Parish. Two of the parish’s buildings will remain open: Ave Maria Church in Bentleyville and Saint Agnes Church in Richeyville.

The Diocese says financial constraints have forced the closure of the buildings.

The buildings will be closed on Monday, March 4.

A letter from Bishop David Zubik about the closures will be shared with parishioners at all masses this weekend.