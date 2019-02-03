



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If the Super Bowl goes into overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings will give away free wings.

The giveaway would take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, at participating Buffalo Wild Wings locations across the country.

All customers who place dine-in orders would be able to get one free order of snack-sized chicken wings, either boneless or traditional.

According to a release, Super Bowl Sunday is historically the busiest day of the year for both dine-in and take-out at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Visit buffalowildwings.com/en/locations to find your nearest Buffalo Wild Wings location.