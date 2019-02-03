BREAKING NEWS:Boil Water Advisory Issued For Raccoon And Potter Townships
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Some Penn Hills residents have been forced out of their home after a vehicle crashed into it.

The Penn Hills No.7 VFC says rescue companies were sent to a home on MacBeth Drive between Edinburg Drive and McKenzie Drive on Sunday afternoon.

When companies arrived on the scene, they found the vehicle had crashed into a brick column between two garage doors. The driver managed to get out of the vehicle before officials arrived at the scene.

(Photo Credit: Penn Hills No.7 VFC/Facebook)

Crews stabilized the structure and secured all utilities to the house.

According to the fire company, the residents of the home cannot stay in the house until repairs are made due to the structural damage.

Penn Hills No.7 VFC did not say what caused the crash.

