



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a gorgeous Sunday, we’re heading toward the upper 50s for highs on Monday.

Clear skies Sunday night will lead to a bit of patchy fog toward morning.

Partly to mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures will dominate Monday until a chance of showers arrives later in the evening.

Temperatures remain warmer than normal most of the workweek with rain chances returning mid-week. Have a great rest of the weekend! — Kristin Emery

