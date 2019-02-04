  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Autonomous vehicles won’t be coming to your city anytime soon.

Even the most optimistic of experts say it will be 10 years before the cars are everywhere, but others believe it will take decades.

The biggest reasons are camera and laser sensors that can’t see through heavy snow or figure out where to go if lane lines are covered.

Autonomous vehicles also have trouble with missing lane lines or poorly placed lines showing where to stop at intersections. They also are challenged by when to turn left in front of oncoming traffic.

And a fatal crash last year involving an Uber autonomous test vehicle has rattled consumer confidence in the technology.

