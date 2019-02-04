



BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — The Beaver County Transit Authority is planning to cut some of its bus service.

Transit Authority officials put their plans in front of the public Monday night.

They say the changes will make the system more efficient and more cost effective.

They also have received numerous complaints, however, from riders who would have to change their trips or transfer buses, particularly those who travel from Beaver County to Pittsburgh for work, school and doctor’s appointments.

Some of those riders have done their homework.

“Year over year since 2012, you guys have maintained over 800,000 riders and over $1.4 million in revenue, so your excuses to me that you have a lower ridership and declining revenues is really just that, an excuse,” Kerry Hawe said at Monday’s meeting.

The Beaver County Transit Authority director told the crowd they will not go ahead with any changes until May 6.

