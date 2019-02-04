



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A suspect is in custody after a SWAT situation in Brighton Heights on Monday.

Officers were called to a home on the 3600 block of Laird Street around 5 p.m. for a male who had barricaded himself inside his home.

Officers had earlier attempted to serve a warrant for psychiatric commitment after the suspect made terroristic threats against a family member.

Police are just wrapping up a standoff in #BrightonHeights. Witnesses tell me that one man is now in police custody. We’re gathering more details and have it all tonightbon @KDKA pic.twitter.com/hXdtE0PXFS — Chris Kunicki (@K00nix_Photog) February 5, 2019

After repeatedly instructing the male to exit the home, SWAT and K-9 officers gained entry around 7 p.m. The male surrendered and was taken into custody without injury before being transported to Western Psych for evaluation.

Criminal charges will be filed when he is released. The investigation is ongoing.

