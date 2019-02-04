  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A suspect is in custody after a SWAT situation in Brighton Heights on Monday.

Officers were called to a home on the 3600 block of Laird Street around 5 p.m. for a male who had barricaded himself inside his home.

Officers had earlier attempted to serve a warrant for psychiatric commitment after the suspect made terroristic threats against a family member.

After repeatedly instructing the male to exit the home, SWAT and K-9 officers gained entry around 7 p.m. The male surrendered and was taken into custody without injury before being transported to Western Psych for evaluation.

Criminal charges will be filed when he is released. The investigation is ongoing.

