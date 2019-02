CLARION, Pa. (KDKA) – A bomb threat was called into the Clarion Wal-Mart on Monday night.

The call came in at around 8:18 p.m. State troopers are on the scene at the store, which is located at 63 Perkins Road in Clarion, Pa.

Customers are not being permitted in the store as the situation is currently under investigation.

