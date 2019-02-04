



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police officers responded to the scene of a fatal shooting early Monday morning in the city’s Duquesne Heights neighborhood.

A victim was found unresponsive, lying in the grass just steps away from the front porch of a home on Plymouth Street around 3 a.m.

Police say he was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

Several detectives focused their attention in the front yard of the home, placing at least nine evidence markers down on the ground surrounding the victim.

KDKA also watched detectives shift their attention to the sidewalk and a truck parked directly across the street. The truck had at least two bullet holes in it, and the home was hit with at least one bullet as well.

Detectives blocked off Plymouth Street from Well Street to West Sycamore Street.

Whittier Elementary School and the Olympia Dog Park are just a short distance away from the scene.

Police have not released any details on a possible suspect. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.