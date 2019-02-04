



HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police are looking for two people who allegedly stole several credit cards right out of a woman’s purse then used them to go on a shopping spree.

It happened at a Panera in Hempfield Township.

“The victim’s enjoying their food at Panera. She feels her back of her chair get kicked by the couple that is sitting behind her,” Pennsylvania State Trooper Stephen Limani said.

Troopers say that was a diversion. The victim didn’t think much of it or the couple sitting on the other side of the booth, but she soon got a call from a credit card company.

“That credit card company is telling her there’s these large expenditures that are happening with one of her cards,” Limani said. “She was positive that she had the card, so it was a shock to her.”

Investigators say while the credit card theft victim was in shock, the male suspect was busy at a Best Buy in the area.

“A male goes in and actually purchases two MacBooks,” Limani said. “You can see him clearly walking out of the store.”

Surveillance images show the male and female suspects coming out of a Target located in Hempfield Township. By that time, the card was shut down and they left empty-handed.

Troopers say they’ve had a couple reports of the same type of incident stemming from the Panera where it all started. Troopers think the suspects in this theft may be small parts in a significant criminal endeavor.

“Somebody that’s doing this crime at this proficient level, you wouldn’t think this is the first time they did it,” Limani said. “We’re concerned that they’re part of something that’s larger than just our particular incident.”

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call State Police.