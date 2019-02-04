Filed Under:Homewood, House Fire, Local TV


HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Homewood on Monday.

Firefighters were sent to a home on Rosedale Street between Hill Avenue and Madiera Street just before 3 p.m.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

Emergency dispatchers confirm two people have been transported to UPMC Mercy Hospital. One victim, a male, was in critical condition. The other victim, a female, is in stable condition.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

Firefighters put out the flames in about 15 minutes. The fire appears to have started in a second floor bedroom, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. No other homes were damaged.

