PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hozier will be coming to Pittsburgh later this year on his “Wasteland, Baby!” tour.

The Grammy-nominated musician will be at the Benedum Center on Sunday, May 26.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

He will also stop in Cincinnati on June 11.

Hozier’s new album, also titled “Wasteland, Baby!”, will be released on March 1.

