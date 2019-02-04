



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hozier will be coming to Pittsburgh later this year on his “Wasteland, Baby!” tour.

The Grammy-nominated musician will be at the Benedum Center on Sunday, May 26.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Very excited to announce new US Tour dates with tickets going on sale this Friday. Looking forward to returning stateside for my #WastelandBaby Tour and hope to see many of you there. https://t.co/fbKC1zmbcw pic.twitter.com/NA7gwcgtiz — Hozier (@Hozier) February 4, 2019

He will also stop in Cincinnati on June 11.

Hozier’s new album, also titled “Wasteland, Baby!”, will be released on March 1.