



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Animal welfare investigators are trying to figure out who is responsible for a dog that was brought into a Pittsburgh shelter Monday afternoon with severe facial injuries.

The dog is now being cared for at the Humane Animal Rescue’s East End shelter.

According to shelter officials, the dog was brought in by animal control officers.

The dog’s snout and face have been severely disfigured.

Humane Animal Rescue officials say they trying to determine where the dog sustained his terrible injuries, and figure out his medical needs.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.