



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Service on the Monongahela Incline will be suspended for a few days because of a water main break that happened Monday afternoon.

The break happened on Grandview Avenue.

Water poured from the street into the incline station.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County says the water got into the computer room and the incline will be down for a few days.

Shuttle buses will operate between the upper and lower incline stations.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details