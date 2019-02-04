Filed Under:Local TV, Monongahela Incline, Mt. Washington, Port Authority of Allegheny County


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Service on the Monongahela Incline will be suspended for a few days because of a water main break that happened Monday afternoon.

The break happened on Grandview Avenue.

Water poured from the street into the incline station.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The Port Authority of Allegheny County says the water got into the computer room and the incline will be down for a few days.

Shuttle buses will operate between the upper and lower incline stations.

