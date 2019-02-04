



PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after being shot and dragged by a vehicle after leaving a bar overnight in Penn Hills.

Police were called to the scene along Verona Road just before 1:15 a.m., where they found the victim lying in the road.

According to investigators, the 26-year-old man had been shot multiple times.

Authorities say he had just left a bar on Verona Road. He was there with a friend.

Police say they believe the victim was shot from within a vehicle and then dragged along the road by the same vehicle.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say the motive for the shooting remains unclear, and no suspects have been identified.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).