PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Police officer who responded to the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting will attend the State of the Union address.

Pittsburgh Police say Officer Timothy Matson was invited to attend the address in Washington on Tuesday, and he accepted the invitation.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police/Facebook)

“The Department of Public Safety and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police are honored that Officer Matson, on behalf of all city first responders, is being recognized for his life-saving service,” Pittsburgh Police officials said in a statement.

Matson suffered multiple gunshot wounds during the shooting.

