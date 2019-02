PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) — An overturned dump truck shut down a road in Plum Borough early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. at Davidson and Saltsburg roads.

The truck crashed into a utility pole and then overturned.

Davidson Road had to be closed down in both directions.

Saltburg Road was not impacted.

