



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The investigation into the death of Duquesne University student Marquis Brown, who died after jumping from a 16th floor window of a private residence hall on campus on Oct. 4, is complete, and police determined Brown jumped.

“The Duquesne University community is deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred on campus on Thursday, Oct. 4, during which Marquis Jaylen Brown, a student athlete on the University’s football team, died after a fall from the 16th floor of Brottier Hall,” Duquesne University said in a statement.

According to the Pittsburgh Police, who conducted the investigation, Brown visited a friend’s off-campus apartment on the night of his death. He returned to his dorm/apartment on the 16th floor of Brottier Hall around 10 p.m. According to surveillance video and multiple witness statements, Brown acted erratically in the elevator, in the 16th floor dorm hallway and in his dorm room, prompting students to call 911.

The University’s focus remains on fostering support and healing among the students, faculty and staff affected by this tragedy. Counseling services continue to be available to the Duquesne community through the Counseling and Wellbeing Center, with

Duquesne University Police and campus security officers responded at 10:05 p.m. The officers entered Brown’s apartment minutes later and spoke to him and his roommate. The initial call was for a possible fight between roommates, but officers determined that there was no fight, and that the roommate was trying to calm Brown.

Soon after the officers’ arrival, Brown picked up a chair and broke a window. Duquesne University Police officers, a campus security guard and a student Resident Assistant — stated that Brown then jumped out the window. Brown’s roommate, who was in another room, was an audible witness.

Witnesses stated that there was no physical contact or confrontation between police and Brown in the room.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire University go out to Marquis’s family, friends, teammates and coaches during this time of great sadness,” the Duquesne University statement concluded.

Drug testing shows that Brown had marijuana in his system.

