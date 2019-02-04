



MORNINGSIDE (KDKA) — Faith, family and community are what Saint Raphael School has instilled in its students for more than 100 years.

Now, the future of the school is in jeopardy and dependent upon the generosity of the community.

As the Girls JJV Basketball Team practices for their upcoming game, Coach Jeffrey Bouvy is hopeful for his daughter and her teammates that the school’s financial picture will improve.

“The biggest thing for people alike in our faith, I’d say pray. For people otherwise, I would just say raise awareness,” Bouvy said.

Because of a decline in enrollment and donations, the school is facing a deficit of approximately $250,000.

“It just looks like it’s going to continue and it’s a shame because there are a lot of people here that support as much as they can out of their wallet,” Bouvy said.

The magic amount that must be raised by Feb. 7 is $125,000.

“We did really good at the spaghetti dinner on Friday, and [we’re] reaching out to alumni, the community. We do have a long way to go in a short period of time, but I think reaching out to the city of Pittsburgh even to try to get some help,” Jen Marasco said.

She is a parent of two children enrolled at the school. She and many other parents have been helping with the fast fundraising efforts. As a proud alumna, the tough situation is even tougher.

“You think of Morningside, you think of Saint Raphael School. It’s just part of what Morningside is and I think if this is gone, you’re going to lose a lot of the neighborhood,” Marasco said.

So far, the school has reached approximately 1/3 of the needed amount.

If you would like to make a donation, you can do so here: membership.faithdirect.net/givenow/PA723/30941