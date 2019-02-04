



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The New England Patriots took home the Lombardi Trophy after beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.

The game was the lowest-scoring game in Super Bowl history and many people on social media complained the game was boring, but there was some buzz around this year’s commercials.

Check out some of the more memorable ones below and vote for your favorite.

Bubly: “Michael Bublé vs Bubly”

Doritos: “Chance the Rapper x Backstreet Boys”

Pringles: “Sad Device”

Bumble: “The Ball Is In Her Court”

NFL: “The 100-Year Game”

Stella Artois: “Change Up the Usual”

Bud Light: “Special Delivery”

Michelob Ultra: “The Pure Experience”

Olay: “Killer Skin”

Bud Light/Game of Thrones: “Joust”

Amazon: “Not Everything Makes the Cut”

Burger King: “Eat Like Andy”

Disney/Marvel: “Captain Marvel”

Washington Post: “Democracy Dies in Darkness”

Disney/Pixar: “Toy Story 4”

