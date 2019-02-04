



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There are two separate pedestrian vs. car accidents on California Avenue on Pittsburgh’s North Side on Monday night.

The first occurred around 8 p.m. on the 2600 block of California Avenue and involved a child, who was transported to the hospital. There is currently no word on his condition.

Busy night out here. @PghPolice and #Pittsburgh #Medics on the scene at #California ave where a #child was reportedly hit by a car. Medics were seen transporting a person but no word on their condition. Working on more details for @KDKA tonight at 11. pic.twitter.com/D8wJ1Lpx6M — Chris Kunicki (@K00nix_Photog) February 5, 2019

The second accident occurred at the corner of California and Davis avenues.

And it continues. This time #California ave and #Davis ave #BrightonHeights again. @PghPolice investigating another reported pedestrian vs car. Witnesses are telling me that an older woman was hit as she was crossing California ave. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/5Ioi5gE0yh — Chris Kunicki (@K00nix_Photog) February 5, 2019

