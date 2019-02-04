  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There are two separate pedestrian vs. car accidents on California Avenue on Pittsburgh’s North Side on Monday night.

The first occurred around 8 p.m. on the 2600 block of California Avenue and involved a child, who was transported to the hospital. There is currently no word on his condition.

The second accident occurred at the corner of California and Davis avenues.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for this developing story.

