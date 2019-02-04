



WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Union service workers at Washington Hospital announced that they ratified a new three-year contract Monday evening.

“Washington Hospital has been serving our community for more than a century, and we want to make sure our patients continue to receive quality care from dedicated caregivers for decades to come,” said Sally Berdine, president of the union and 24-year employee at Washington Hospital. “This contract makes new investments in the staff that have worked here for years, while we are simultaneously reinvesting in Washington Health System by coming to the hospital and affiliated doctors for all our health care needs.”

The contract covers close to 350 employees. Workers at the hospital will receive 5 percent raises over the life of the contract, maintain their overtime and holiday pay, accrue additional weeks of vacation sooner and see their tuition reimbursement double.

The contract also makes sure most employees will see a reduction in their health care costs with the new plan in the first year.

“We’re pleased with this contract, and we’re glad that we can work together with management to improve our hospital,” said Berdine. “At a time when hospitals like ours are being gobbled up by larger health systems, we’re proud that we’ve been able to stay independent and be a source of both good jobs and quality care for our community.”