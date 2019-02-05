



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two men from Pittsburgh were recognized by President Donald Trump during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night for their heroism against Anti-Semitism.

First, Trump honored Pittsburgh SWAT officer Timothy Matson, who was shot seven times in apprehending the gunman at the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting. Officer Matson received a standing ovation when President Trump told the story of Matson’s heroism and the obstacles he is overcoming as he recovers from his injuries related to the shooting.

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting and Nazi concentration camp survivor Judah Samet was also one of Tuesday’s special guests, on his81st birthday no less. President Trump told the story of how Samet, who narrowly escaped the Tree of Life Massacre, was rescued, along with his family, from a concentration camp. The crowd even sang Samet Happy Birthday in one of the more heartwarming moments of the address.