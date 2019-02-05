  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Get ready, Aquaman is coming to Cleveland.

Jason Momoa, the famous actor who starred in last year’s Aquaman superhero movie, has been announced as a celebrity guest at the Wizard World Comic Con convention.

The event takes place March 8-10 at the Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland.

It will cost you if you want to see Momoa.

An autograph will cost $125 and another $150 for a photo op. He is appearing on March 9 only.

For more on the event, and other guests, click here.

