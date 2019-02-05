



BELLEVUE (KDKA) — A worker collecting garbage in Bellevue on Tuesday morning was sickened when he was overcome by fumes from acid.

According to Bellevue Police, the Waste Management employee was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

Officials say he was overcome by a plume cloud created when the acid exploded in the hopper of the garbage truck.

Bellevue Police are investigating the incident.

They are trying to find out where the workers picked up the acid. Borough officials say anyone attempting to dispose of hazardous materials at the curb or by other unlawful methods will face prosecution.

