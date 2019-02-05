



BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Police are looking for suspects after two teenagers were wounded in a late-night shooting in Braddock.

According to Allegheny County Police, officers were called to Mills Avenue around 11:40 p.m. Monday for multiple reports of shots fired.

Police found two teens, ages 17 and 18, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, it’s believed the two young men were together when they were shot.

Police say the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

The new mayor of Braddock, Cardae Jones, released a statement to KDKA’s Meghan Schiller on the shooting. It reads, in part:

“One shooting is one shooting too many. It’s heartbreaking to hear about any shooting anywhere, especially when it’s in your own backyard. Gun violence should never be something we get used to. I am confident that the police department will do their due diligence and thoroughly look into the situation and handle it accordingly.”

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).