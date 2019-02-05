



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Everyone knows that if you need a quick and cheap t-shirt, you head to Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

A new shirt popped up at retailers in the Strip this week, poking fun at the Steelers woes this season.

A “Dumb and Dumber Jagoffs” shirt is now being sold at Yinzers In the Burgh for $10.

The strip district never ceases to amaze me. @colin_dunlap pic.twitter.com/0CDqE3GEer — Fernando P (@mjnoons14) February 5, 2019

The t-shirt features a helmet of Le’Veon Bell, and Antonio Brown and the store tells KDKA they have been flying off the shelves.

It’s no secret that Steelers fans have been frustrated with both Brown and Bell this season.

First Le’Veon Bell didn’t show up for the season, then Antonio Brown didn’t show up to the last game of the season.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown has had a number of off-season miscues, including being involved in an alleged domestic dispute in January.