PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Authorities have released the identity of the young man killed in an early morning shooting Monday in Duquesne Heights.

The shooting happened along Plymouth Street around 3 a.m.

(Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA)

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has been identified as 18-year-old Aaron Ward of Munhall.

Ward’s body was found lying in the grass just steps away from the front porch of a home.

Police say he was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800.

