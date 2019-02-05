Filed Under:Friendship, Increased Police Presence, Local TV


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman is now in custody after a standoff with police in Friendship on Tuesday evening.

Photo Credit: KDKA

The incident, which occurred on the 100 block of Roup Avenue near Penn Avenue on the East End of Pittsburgh, started when police attempted to serve a warrant.

Photo Credit: NewsChopper2

The woman, who lives on the second-floor of an apartment building, refused to let police inside and refused to come out. She was alone in the apartment and there was dialogue occurring before she was taken into custody.

