



FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – Police had to use a Taser to subdue a man who tried to run after a traffic stop.

Police say the people in the car started acting strangely, especially the driver.

State police say Trey Holmes was pulled over for a minor traffic offense, but it quickly turned into something much bigger.

At 23-years-old, Holmes already has a pretty extensive rap sheet. It got longer after a state trooper pulled the Monessen man over along Carlisle Street just outside of Uniontown for erratic driving.

“The vehicle turned off in a manor to elude a state trooper,” said Trooper Bob Broadwater.

Investigators say when the trooper started asking questions, Holmes had some difficulty answering, including what his name was.

“(Holmes) provided a name but not a date of birth and as the trooper asked questions he became nervous,” Broadwater told KDKA.

Broadwater said the trooper also smelled the odor of marijuana. Holmes exited the car at the trooper’s request, but took off, losing something as he tried to escape.

“As (Holmes) pulled away from the trooper the black hooded sweatshirt he was wearing became dislodged and fell to the ground,” Broadwater said.

The trooper chased Holmes, tasing him twice before the man gave up the fight.

With Holmes handcuffed and put in the back of a state police squad car, troopers grabbed the hoodie he dropped running from the trooper. What they found inside the garment made them happy he didn’t hold onto it.

“The black hooded sweatshirt was retrieved and they found a loaded 9mm handgun,” Broadwater said.

Arriving at Fayette county state police barracks in Lamont Furnace, Holmes was put in a room to await questioning. While there he ran into more problems. According to Broadwater, “Mr. Holmes was able to reach down in the back of his pants into his buttocks and pull a plastic baggie out with suspected crack.”

The entire thing caught on a surveillance camera monitoring the room Holmes was in.

Holmes faces multiple felony charges including illegal possession of a firearm, drug charges, resisting arrest and driving without a license. He’s in the Fayette County jail held on $100,000 cash bond. He was also wanted on several outstanding felony warrants.

