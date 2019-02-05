  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Lisa Washington
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Lisa Washington, Local TV, Mon Incline, Mount Washington, Mt. Washington, Water Main Break


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews responded to the scene of a gushing water main break in Mount Washington early Tuesday morning, in the same place a break on Monday forced the closure of the Mon Incline.

The break is once again along Grandview Avenue.

According to Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority, this second break is near spot of the original break.

The water has been shut off and PWSA contractor crews are now working to repair the line.

A man who lives in the building across the street from the Mon Incline described the break as a geyser.

“As I was standing there, it erupted like Old Faithful geyser, and it went on and on and on for a while, and I guess the guys here couldn’t turn it off,” Kevin Seidling, a witness, said. “They had to call someone else who came and they eventually turned the water off.”

The building, which houses apartments and a doctor’s office, sustained water damage. Some residents inside say they have water, others do not.

The initial break happened late Monday afternoon, closing the Mon Incline and flooding its ticket office.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The Port Authority has not indicated when the Mon Incline will be back in service.

But, for riders who rely on the Incline for their commute, the Port Authority provided shuttle buses to get from Station Square to Mt. Washington.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

