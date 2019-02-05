



ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Ross Township Board of Commissioners is considering big redevelopment plans for the old Sears location in Ross Park Mall.

According to Ross Township Commissioner Steve Korbel’s Facebook page, the redevelopment could include a number of things like a theater, fitness facility, new food court and other restaurants.

Korbel says on Facebook: “The redevelopment will include a new three-story building, a new ‘small shop’ space, a fitness facility, a theater, a relocated food court, additional retail/restaurants and a two-story, stand-alone retail building.”

Korbel says the township’s Board of Commissioners is set to consider the proposal at their meeting on Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

At the meeting, they will be asking for public comment.

Simon Mall Vice President of Development Scott Richardson released this statement:

“We’re looking forward to presenting our exciting redevelopment plans for Ross Park Mall to the Ross Township Board of Commissioners at next Monday night’s public hearing after receiving Planning Commission approval last month.”

