



WHEELING, WVa. (KDKA) – A Middlebourne, WVa., resident was charged on Tuesday after making threats to kill President Donald Trump.

Taryn Corinne Henthorn, 25, was accused by a federal grand jury on three counts of “Threatening to Kill the President of the United States.”

Henthorn is accused of making threatening posts on Facebook and elsewhere to kill President Trump.

Henthorn faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count. The actual sentence will be based on the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history.