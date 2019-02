PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a new exhibit opening at the Carnegie Science Center, and it’s all about Leonardo da Vinci.

They were putting the finishing touches on it Wednesday morning.

“Da Vinci, The Exhibition,” includes a scale replica of “The Last Supper,” a hang glider and a parachute.

It’ll open next week.

