



CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Cranberry Township paramedic has been suspended with pay and is facing criminal charges.

Matthew Leonard, 37, is charged with invasion of privacy that includes taking pictures of someone without their permission.

According to the Butler Eagle, a woman told police she discovered a cell phone in a women’s restroom last month.

Cranberry Township EMS released a statement saying it is cooperating with police in the investigation.

The statement reads:

“We are aware of the situation that occurred, and are fully cooperating with the Cranberry Township Police Department. This is a police matter and all inquiries are being directed to that department. The individual in question has been suspended without pay, pending the police investigation. The Cranberry Township EMS is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of our employees and community.”

Stay with KDKA for full reports on this story coming up in our newscasts.