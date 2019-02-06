  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brian Dalton, Crime Stoppers, Homewood, Local TV


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A reward is being offered for information about the murder of a man from Homewood.

Police say Brian Dalton disappeared from his house on Everton Street back in November.

Photo Credit: KDKA

Later that day, gunshots were reported along Beach Ford Road in Penn Hills and a car was heard speeding away.

Dalton’s body was found lying in the street.

“Throughout the course of the investigation county homicide detectives were able to recover surveillance video,” said Det. Anthony Felicion of the Allegheny Police. “This video shows a light colored SUV being driven along Beach Ford Road moments before the gun shots were heard.”

If you have any information, the Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477. Information could be worth up to $1,000.

Photo Credit: KDKA

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s