



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A reward is being offered for information about the murder of a man from Homewood.

Police say Brian Dalton disappeared from his house on Everton Street back in November.

Later that day, gunshots were reported along Beach Ford Road in Penn Hills and a car was heard speeding away.

Dalton’s body was found lying in the street.

“Throughout the course of the investigation county homicide detectives were able to recover surveillance video,” said Det. Anthony Felicion of the Allegheny Police. “This video shows a light colored SUV being driven along Beach Ford Road moments before the gun shots were heard.”

If you have any information, the Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477. Information could be worth up to $1,000.