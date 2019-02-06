  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Cross, Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A large, barnacle-covered wooden cross has washed ashore along a South Florida beach, captivating tourists who dragged it from the water’s edge.

John Skorupa tells the Sun Sentinel he was walking along Fort Lauderdale beach on Saturday when he came upon the 20-foot (6-meter) cross swaying in the water.

Photo Credit: Lisa Jean

A group of people carried it up and onto the beach, where it now rests in the sand, becoming a popular photo spot.

Skroupa says theories about its origins abound at the local tiki bar. The one that makes the most sense to him is that it floated from Puerto Rico after a series of hurricanes.

