By Meghan Schiller
Allegheny County, Route 8, Water Main Break


HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A water main break buckled a busy section along Route 8 early Wednesday morning, causing delays for drivers as the morning rush hour got underway.

The pavement in the area of Woodland Circle and Route 8 has crumbled.

The buckled pavement is located near King Funeral Home.

(Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA)

It is causing heavy traffic delays for commuters in the North Hills. There is a northbound lane restriction in place and drivers are squeezing by, slowing down significantly.

The restrictions are in place just south of Planet Fitness and Home Depot.

(Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA)

Hampton Shaler Water Authority crews are working to fix the break and the crumbling road now and plan to be on the scene all morning.

Meghan Schiller

