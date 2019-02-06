



HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A water main break buckled a busy section along Route 8 early Wednesday morning, causing delays for drivers as the morning rush hour got underway.

The pavement in the area of Woodland Circle and Route 8 has crumbled.

#VIDEO of the buckling pavement along Rt 8. One lane blocked headed north. This is right in front of King Funeral Home @KDKA pic.twitter.com/uIbHHSUEXH — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) February 6, 2019

The buckled pavement is located near King Funeral Home.

It is causing heavy traffic delays for commuters in the North Hills. There is a northbound lane restriction in place and drivers are squeezing by, slowing down significantly.

The restrictions are in place just south of Planet Fitness and Home Depot.

Hampton Shaler Water Authority crews are working to fix the break and the crumbling road now and plan to be on the scene all morning.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.