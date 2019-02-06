  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Attempted Luring, Beaver County, Hopewell Township, Local TV


HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Hopewell Township say a man wearing a New England Patriots’ hat attempted to lure a boy into his car.

According to Hopewell Township Police Chief Brian Uhrmacher, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday at Croxall Avenue and Alden Street.

Police say the boy was walking his dog in the neighborhood when he was allegedly approached by a man driving a white BMW with black wheels and an “I love the Patriots” bumper sticker.

The license plate was possibly from Ohio, starting with “WPA.”

The man is described as a black male in his mid-40s with a medium build. He was wearing a Patriots’ hat and Oakley-type sunglasses with blue frames.

Police say he drove away when the boy’s dog got close to his car.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Hopewell Police Department at 724-378-0557 or the Beaver County non-emergency dispatch center at 724-775-0880.

