



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One day after Jerry Sandusky was granted a new sentencing, his lawyer is reacting to the news.

Al Lindsay, of Butler County, was requesting that Sandusky be given a new trial and new sentencing.

On Tuesday, the State Superior Court denied Lindsay’s request for a new trial.

“The opinion that we received yesterday from the Superior Court was kind of a mixed bag. The Superior Court agreed with us that the sentence that was given to Jerry Sandusky was illegal because it imposed mandatory minimum sentences, which were not authorized by recent court holdings,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay plans to continue the fight for a new trial.

“We are looking forward very much taking this case to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. We think there are substantial grounds for relief, and we think that the Supreme Court, Pennsylvania Supreme Court is our best venue or best place to get the result that we want,” he said.

Seven years ago, Sandusky was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for sexually abusing boys.

“Somebody said are we risking a more severe sentence, and our position is – no we can’t, we’re not concerned about that,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay said Sandusky is innocent on the charges and is in it for the long haul.

A date for Sandusky’s re-sentencing has not been set.