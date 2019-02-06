



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The man accused of texting while driving and causing a crash on the Liberty Bridge in April of 2017 was sentenced on Wednesday.

Judge Jeffrey Manning sentenced 32-year-old Richard Hauschel II, of Brownsville in Fayette County, to 20 months of intermediate punishment and 30 months of probation for driving the wrong way on the Liberty Bridge and causing a crash that seriously injured a family of three, including a four-day-old infant.

Hauschel had pleaded guilty in November of last year to multiple charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle, for his role in the crash.

The crash shut down the bridge for hours after Hauschel hit the car of Brandon and Maureen Ciampaglia head on. Their newborn baby boy, who they were driving home from the hospital, was also seriously injured in the accident.

Police said Hauschel was driving toward the city and accelerated into the wrong lane when exiting the Liberty Tubes.

Brandon Ciampaglia suffered spinal and rib fractures. Maureen Ciampaglia had a sternum fracture, shattered collar bones and internal bleeding. Their 4-day-old son had a skull fracture, cracked ribs and a liver laceration.

