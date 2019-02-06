



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The wet and rainy weather is leading to mudslides in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, and two local homes are being threatened.

A mudslide occurred just before 4 p.m. on the 900 block of McClain Street and Arlington Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood.

The residents weren’t at home at the time of the slide, and authorities are attempting to contact them to let them know about the situation. Officials did rescue a dog from one of the homes.

#Breaking Mudslide and Dog Rescued in Arlington section of city! @PghPolice @PghFireFighters rescued this Pitbull Mix from inside a home on Arlington Avenue in danger as the wet ground moves. Residents aren’t home, houses will likely need to be evacuated. More on @KDKA at 6, pic.twitter.com/I0VU3TAe80 — PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSuranoKDKA) February 6, 2019

Travel in the area is down to a single lane

Pittsburgh/Arlington: 900 block of McClain St/Arlington Ave – travel restricted to a single lane due to a mudslide. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 6, 2019

