PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The wet and rainy weather is leading to mudslides in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, and two local homes are being threatened.

A mudslide occurred just before 4 p.m. on the 900 block of McClain Street and Arlington Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood.

The residents weren’t at home at the time of the slide, and authorities are attempting to contact them to let them know about the situation. Officials did rescue a dog from one of the homes.

Travel in the area is down to a single lane

