Filed Under:MLB, Nick Franklin, Pittsburgh Pirates


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Utility infielder Nick Franklin has agreed to a minor league contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates and will attend big league spring training.

The 27-year-old Franklin is a career .214 hitter, appearing in 301 games for four different teams since making his debut in 2013 with Seattle.

Franklin has moved around during his career, playing 143 games at second base, 37 in left field, 30 at shortstop, 19 at first base, 11 in right field and one at first base. He made two plate appearances for Milwaukee last May before straining a quadriceps. He made six injury rehabilitation starts in the minor leagues before being moved to the disabled list for the rest of the season.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s