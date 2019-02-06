  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
By Amy Wadas
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Amy Wadas, Fire, Local TV, Mount Lebanon, Port Authority, Transformer Fire


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — The Port Authority says a transformer fire forced the shutdown of all T service Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Port Authority spokesperson, a Duquesne Light transformer caught fire near the Mount Lebanon T Station around 2 p.m.

It caused electrical issues for the T line, shutting down service.

Officials say the Blue Line is now back up and running, operating on a normal schedule.

However, Red Line service is being impacted. The Red Line runs outbound from Dormont Junction to Downtown Pittsburgh.

The Port Authority is working to get bus service for T riders from the Dormont Junction outbound to the Mount Lebanon and Castle Shannon stations.

Mount Lebanon Police are asking people in the area to use caution as a live electrical wire has come down onto Castle Shannon Boulevard.

The road has been closed from Hemlock and Shady Drive East. Crews were called to the scene.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s