



MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — The Port Authority says a transformer fire forced the shutdown of all T service Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Port Authority spokesperson, a Duquesne Light transformer caught fire near the Mount Lebanon T Station around 2 p.m.

It caused electrical issues for the T line, shutting down service.

Good afternoon, riderfriends! A Duquesne Light transformer caught fire around Mt. Lebanon Station about a half hour ago and we’re scrambling to get more information so we can pass it along to you. Please give us a little time to get all the pieces together. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) February 6, 2019

Officials say the Blue Line is now back up and running, operating on a normal schedule.

However, Red Line service is being impacted. The Red Line runs outbound from Dormont Junction to Downtown Pittsburgh.

The Port Authority is working to get bus service for T riders from the Dormont Junction outbound to the Mount Lebanon and Castle Shannon stations.

Mount Lebanon Police are asking people in the area to use caution as a live electrical wire has come down onto Castle Shannon Boulevard.

A live electrical line is down on Castle Shannon Boulevard. The road is closed to pedestrians and drivers between Hemlock and Shady Drive East. Electric company is on the scene. Stay safe…stay away. pic.twitter.com/eNYxB4SH0C — Mt. Lebanon Police (@MtLebanonPolice) February 6, 2019

The road has been closed from Hemlock and Shady Drive East. Crews were called to the scene.

