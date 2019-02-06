  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Ross Guidotti
Filed Under:Chief Doug Sam, Local TV, Mount Pleasant, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Mt. Pleasant, Ross Guidotti, Westmoreland County


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MT. PLEASANT (KDKA) — The Mount Pleasant Borough Council has reportedly voted to fire their chief of police.

KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reports that multiple sources confirm council voted 6-3 to fire Mount Pleasant Police Chief Doug Sam.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

A source close to the move tells KDKA that Sam was removed due to some council members belief that he was “not leading the department nor following appropriate borough procedures.”

The exact nature of his alleged offenses is not being released.

Stay with KDKA for Ross Guidotti’s full reports on this developing story on our newscasts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s