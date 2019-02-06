



MT. PLEASANT (KDKA) — The Mount Pleasant Borough Council has reportedly voted to fire their chief of police.

KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reports that multiple sources confirm council voted 6-3 to fire Mount Pleasant Police Chief Doug Sam.

A source close to the move tells KDKA that Sam was removed due to some council members belief that he was “not leading the department nor following appropriate borough procedures.”

The exact nature of his alleged offenses is not being released.

