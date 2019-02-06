



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More details are emerging in a domestic dispute involving Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

An incident report was put together by Hollywood, Florida police.

Per the report, obtained by 640 The Hurricane, the mother of Brown’s daughter accused Brown of pushing her with two hands and knocking her to the ground after an argument about money for their daughter’s hair appointment.

Andy Slater of 640 The Hurricane tweeted out a photo of the incident report.

SLATER SCOOP: Here’s the Antonio Brown incident report. Brown allegedly pushed female with two hands, causing her to fall to the ground. Details below. pic.twitter.com/CzauY3NsgX — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) February 6, 2019

“Brown refused to move from the doorway. Jackson stated Brown used both hands to push her out of the doorway, causing Jackson to fall backwards to the ground,” the incident report says.

Police say when a crime scene tech responded to the incident to take photos that the woman refused to complete a victim affidavit.

Police say the woman was given a case number, a domestic violence brochure, and information on how to file a restraining order.

Brown was not arrested in the incident.

The Steelers released a statement after news of the incident were reported first by TMZ yesterday.

“We were made aware earlier today of the alleged incident involving Antonio Brown last month in Florida,” the Steelers said in a statement. “We are still in the process of gathering information, consequently we have no further comment at this time.”

Brown’s attorney called the allegations “baseless and false.”

Statement to ESPN from Antonio Brown's lawyer, Darren Heitner: “The allegations are baseless and false. It’s unfortunate that the media is trying to use distractions like this and prior stories in an effort to tarnish my client’s name and reputation. We have no further comment.” — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 5, 2019

The National Football League says Brown could face discipline from the league.

“We will look into the matter,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Pro Football Talk.